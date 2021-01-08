Pelicans News Around the Web (1-8-2021)

New Orleans Pelicans Weekly Show - January 7, 2021

The voice of the Pelicans Todd Graffagnini sits down with Pelicans rookie Kira Lewis Jr. to talk entering the NBA, learning from Teresa Weatherspoon, and more. Listen in.

According to probability statistics, the odds of an American high school basketball player being drafted by an NBA team are roughly 0.03 percent, or 3 in 10,000. So what does that make the odds that two players from the same family will be selected? How about two players from the same family both being top-three overall draft picks?

TWO BROTHERS IN the NBA. One drafted second overall, the other third. On Friday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN) they will play against each other, one for the New Orleans Pelicans and one for the Charlotte Hornets. They will guard each other for the first time in an organized game, a couple of oversized point guards with similar talents and different personalities.