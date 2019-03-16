Pelicans News Around the Web (03-16-2019)

New Orleans Pelicans host Phoenix Suns: How to watch, stream and lineups

Anthony Davis will be back on the floor as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Despite Julius Randle's career-high 45 points, Pelicans sputter late in 122-110 loss to Portland

It was a history-setting night for Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle, the definitive energy sources for the Pelicans for the second time in as many games. But without three starters against the playoff-bound Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans wasn’t able to grind out a victory.

Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson proves to be a steady hand 1 year after her husband's death

Trainer Tom Amoss would have understood if Gayle Benson, just weeks after burying her husband of 14 years last spring, had wanted to skip the walk from the barn to the paddock with Lone Sailor, the thoroughbred they were racing in the Kentucky Derby.

Tom Benson's influence remains in New Orleans, NFL, NBA

If there still are times when it feels as if Tom Benson is attending a game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome or Smoothie King Center, watching a practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tom Benson Way, or making clear his vision at an NFL or NBA owner’s meeting, that’s understandable.