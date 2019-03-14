Pelicans News Around the Web (03-14-2019)

Healthy Elfrid Payton showing Pelicans his capabilities

It’s almost as if the 2018-19 campaign has been a tale of three different seasons for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Elfrid Payton.

In an era of record-setting NBA offense, Jrue Holiday stands out as elite defender

The busiest people in the NBA these days seem to be the ones updating the record books, with scoring and three-point shooting marks constantly being broken or threatened.

Jrue Holiday loves playing with New Orleans Pelicans energetic youngsters including Frank Jackson, Kenrich Williams and Cheick Diallo

There’s positives even in a lost season.

Jason Smith Joined Acme Truck Lines for a Reading Time-Out

Pelicans C Jason Smith met and read to 150 students from Jefferson Elementary on Wednesday.