Pelicans News Around the Web (02-14-2019)

NBA Preview: MVP-candidate Paul George descends on New Orleans as Pelicans welcome Oklahoma City Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-33) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-19) on Thursday evening and the game will be nationally televised on TNT.

In the last two games, the New Orleans Pelicans have averaged 89.5 points per game.

The Pelicans, along with their star forward, have one final chance before the impending All-Star break to prove to their fans, the national media and basketball fans around the country that have tuned in to watch the circus over the past two weeks, that a growing trend over the past two games is simply an anomaly.