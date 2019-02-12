Pelicans News Around the Web (02-12-2019)

Return to New Orleans Pelicans a ‘welcomed surprise’ for Jason Smith

Jason Smith had never been traded in-season during the first 10 seasons of his NBA career. In year 11, it happened twice.

The New Orleans Pelicans are trying to look beyond the circus.

