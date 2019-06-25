Pelicans name Todd Graffagnini radio play-by-play announcer

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Crescent City native Todd Graffagnini has been named the team’s new radio play-by-play announcer.

“I cannot tell you how honored, proud and excited I am to usher in this new era of Pelicans basketball to the entire community of New Orleans, the Gulf South and our loyal fans around the world,” said Graffagnini. “I would like to thank Mrs. Benson, Dennis Lauscha and Greg Bensel for giving me this extraordinary opportunity in my hometown. I would also like to thank the Tulane Athletics administration, head coaches, staff and student-athletes that I’ve had the pleasure of working with for the last 27 years. You all have been my extended family and I will continue to pull for the Green Wave from outside the radio booth.”

“There are few people that can match Todd’s passion and enthusiasm on the radio,” stated Pelicans Senior Vice President of Communications and Broadcasting Greg Bensel. “He has a strong affection for Pelicans basketball and the New Orleans community. We look forward to hearing his voice broadcast across all Pelicans radio networks and affiliates for years to come.”

In addition to serving as a full-time baseball radio play-by-play broadcaster at Tulane University since 1994, Graffagnini has been known as the “Voice of the Green Wave” for the last 12 years calling men’s basketball, football and baseball games for Tulane. He also hosted the Tulane coaches’ television and radio shows.

A graduate of Jesuit High School and Loyola University in New Orleans, Graffagnini has also served as the studio host for the New Orleans Hornets (2002-05), as well as a play-by-play announcer and color analyst for Minor League Baseball’s New Orleans Zephyrs in 2001.