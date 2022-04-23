Pelicans injury update unchanged for Game 4 vs. Suns
New Orleans entered its Western Conference first-round playoff series against Phoenix competing without a player who had been chosen for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. The same now applies to the Suns.
Phoenix guard Devin Booker did not play in Friday’s Game 3 after he sustained a right hamstring injury in Game 2. Another key contributor from last season’s conference champions, reserve big Dario Saric (knee) has missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury.
New Orleans’ injury update released Saturday remained the same as previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST)
Game 3 loss vs. Suns
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall
PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, LEADS 2-1)
Game 3 win at New Orleans
Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Reserves: Landry Shamet, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo
SERIES SCHEDULE
April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
April 19: New Orleans 125, at Phoenix 114 (TNT)
April 22: Phoenix 114, at New Orleans 111
April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 26: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)
*April 28: at New Orleans, TBD
*April 30: at Phoenix, TBD
*If necessary