Pelicans injury update unchanged for Game 4 vs. Suns

New Orleans entered its Western Conference first-round playoff series against Phoenix competing without a player who had been chosen for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. The same now applies to the Suns.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker did not play in Friday’s Game 3 after he sustained a right hamstring injury in Game 2. Another key contributor from last season’s conference champions, reserve big Dario Saric (knee) has missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to injury.

New Orleans’ injury update released Saturday remained the same as previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST)

Game 3 loss vs. Suns

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham, Naji Marshall

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, LEADS 2-1)

Game 3 win at New Orleans

Chris Paul, Cam Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Reserves: Landry Shamet, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig, Bismack Biyombo

SERIES SCHEDULE

April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

April 19: New Orleans 125, at Phoenix 114 (TNT)

April 22: Phoenix 114, at New Orleans 111

April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 26: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)

*April 28: at New Orleans, TBD

*April 30: at Phoenix, TBD

*If necessary