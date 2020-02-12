Pelicans injury report lists Brandon Ingram as questionable for Oklahoma City game Thursday

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star forward Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable on the Pelicans injury report for Thursday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Smoothie King Center. Ingram has missed the past two games, both Pelicans victories, with a right ankle sprain.

The other players on the New Orleans injury report – Kenrich Williams and Darius Miller – are both listed as out. Williams has right lower back soreness, while Miller has been sidelined all of 2019-20 due to right Achilles surgery.

The Pelicans (23-31) will play host to the Thunder (32-22) at 7 p.m. Thursday in both teams' final game ahead of the All-Star break. You can get tickets here.