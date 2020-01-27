Pelicans Injury Report for Cleveland Cavaliers game

The New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Tuesday's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers has just two players on it.

Forwards Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) are out.

The Pelicans (18-29) enter Tuesday's game vs. the Cavs (12-34) following a 123-108 victory over the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tuesday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3.