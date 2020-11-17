Pelicans to broadcast NBA Draft Preview Show

November 17, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans Draft Preview Show presented by Woodward Design + Build will air on Wednesday, November 18 at 6:00 p.m. CT on FOX Sports New Orleans, Pelicans.com and the Pelicans mobile app. Hosted by Joel Meyers, Todd Graffagnini, and Daniel Sallerson, the 30-minute show will feature pre-draft interviews with Head Coach Stan Van Gundy, as well as 2019 draft picks Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes.

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm begins at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The Pelicans currently hold the 13th overall selection, as well as three picks in the second round (39th, 42nd, and 60th). Fans can stay updated with the team’s picks and additional coverage throughout the night on Pelicans Draft Central.

FOX Sports New Orleans is available statewide on cable and satellite providers Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse TV, and Charter Spectrum: