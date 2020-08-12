Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon to enter Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Regarded as one of the WNBA's first superstars, Teresa Weatherspoon etched her name in the history books and left a lasting legacy in women’s basketball.

The Pelicans two-way player development coach is set to be honored by her home state with an induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame. The ceremony, originally set for March 28, was postponed due to COVID-19 and will be scheduled for a later date.

A native of Pineland, Tx., Weatherspoon played and coached at Louisiana Tech. After being selected by the New York Liberty in the first WNBA Draft in 1997, she won the league’s first-ever Defensive Player of the Year award. Weatherspoon won the award again the following year and also became a 5-time WNBA All-Star during her eight-year playing career.

When the WNBA celebrated its 20-year anniversary in 2016, Weatherspoon was selected as one of the top 20 players in the league's history. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame in 2019.