Pelicans assign Wenyen Gabriel to Erie Bayhawks

The New Orleans Pelicans announced that the team has assigned forward Wenyen Gabriel to their G League affiliate, the Erie BayHawks.

Gabriel, 6-9, 205, who was originally signed by the club on November 20, 2020, has appeared in four games for New Orleans this season. Gabriel will join fellow teammates Naji Marshall and Will Magnay, who are on two-way transfers from the Pelicans.

The BayHawks currently sit in second place in the G League with a 10-3 record and have clinched a spot in the 2021 postseason. Erie’s next game is Thursday, March 4 against the Oklahoma City Blue at 6:00 p.m. CST.