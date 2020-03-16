Pelicans announce ticket policy for postponed games

March 16, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – Following last week’s announcement that the NBA temporarily suspended the 2019-20 season in response to public health concerns related to COVID-19, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently announced that all games have been postponed. This decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. As Commissioner Silver advised in his recent letter to all NBA fans, the intent is to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for everyone.

Tickets already purchased for a postponed game will be honored when the game is rescheduled. If games are not played or played in an empty arena, fans who purchased through the Pelicans, SeatGeek, or the Smoothie King Center Box Office will have the option to receive a credit for a future Pelicans game or be refunded.

The Pelicans and the NBA will continue to coordinate with infectious disease and public health experts along with government officials to determine safe protocols for resuming our games. As the NBA develops the appropriate course for future games and events, we will keep you informed of any changes as soon as they happen.

Fans can visit Pelicans.com, the Pelicans app or Pelicans social media platforms, where the latest news, updates and ticket information will be announced as soon as it is available. If you have questions about Pelicans tickets, please contact the Pelicans Ticket Office at (504) 525-HOOP.

Throughout this fluid situation, the Pelicans are committed to looking out for one another and our fans. Together – with all levels of the government, public health officials, infectious disease specialists, and our local community – we must work as a team.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times.