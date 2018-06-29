David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Pelicans Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Mini-Camp Schedule and Roster
June 29, 2018
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their mini-camp roster and schedule ahead of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas.
The Pelicans will hold a mini-camp from July 2-5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., with media availability following the morning sessions. Assistant Coach Kevin Hanson will serve as head coach of the Pelicans’ Summer League team.
New Orleans begins Summer League play on July 6 with the league kick-off matchup against the Toronto Raptors, followed by games against the Miami HEAT on July 7 and the Detroit Pistons on July 9 before beginning the single-elimination tournament. New Orleans’ matchups against Toronto and Detroit will be broadcast live on ESPNU, while their game against Miami will air on NBA TV. Each team will play a minimum of five games at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.
For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).
Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.
PELICANS 2018 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Date
Event
Time (local Pacific)
Television
Location
Friday, July 6
Game #1 vs. TOR
12:30PM (2:30PM CST)
ESPNU
Thomas & Mack
Saturday, July 7
Game #2 vs. MIA
2:00PM (4:00PM CST)
NBA TV
COX Pavilion
Monday, July 9
Game #3 vs. DET
12:00PM (2:00PM CST)
ESPNU
COX Pavilion
Wednesday, July 11
Playoffs - Round 1
TBD
TBD
Thomas & Mack/COX Pavilion
Thursday, July 12
Playoffs - Round 1&2
TBD
TBD
Thomas & Mack/COX Pavilion
Friday, July 13
Consolation Round
TBD
TBD
Thomas & Mack/COX Pavilion
Saturday, July 14
Playoffs - Round 2
TBD
TBD
Thomas & Mack Center
Sunday, July 15
Quarterfinals
TBD
ESPN2
Thomas & Mack Center
Monday, July 16
Semifinals
TBD
ESPN2
Thomas & Mack Center
Tuesday, July 17
Finals
7:00PM (9:00PM CST)
ESPN
Thomas & Mack Center