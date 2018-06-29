Pelicans Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Mini-Camp Schedule and Roster

June 29, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced their mini-camp roster and schedule ahead of the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Pelicans will hold a mini-camp from July 2-5 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., with media availability following the morning sessions. Assistant Coach Kevin Hanson will serve as head coach of the Pelicans’ Summer League team.

New Orleans begins Summer League play on July 6 with the league kick-off matchup against the Toronto Raptors, followed by games against the Miami HEAT on July 7 and the Detroit Pistons on July 9 before beginning the single-elimination tournament. New Orleans’ matchups against Toronto and Detroit will be broadcast live on ESPNU, while their game against Miami will air on NBA TV. Each team will play a minimum of five games at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

PELICANS 2018 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE