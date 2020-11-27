Pelicans announce 2020 preseason schedule

The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule. New Orleans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Miami Heat before playing its only home preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Dec. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be available at a later date.

New Orleans Pelicans 2020 Preseason Schedule