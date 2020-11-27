Pelicans announce 2020 preseason schedule
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2020 preseason schedule. New Orleans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Miami Heat before playing its only home preseason game at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, Dec. 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be available at a later date.
New Orleans Pelicans 2020 Preseason Schedule
|DATE
|DAY
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|TIME (CT)
|Dec.14
|Mon.
|at Miami
|AmericanAirlinesArena (Miami, Fla.)
|6:00p.m.
|Dec. 18
|Fri.
|vs. Milwaukee
|Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, La.)
|7:00 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans, Ibotta team up to provide five families with Thanksgiving meal, gifts
To celebrate their new partnership and get a jump on the holiday season, the Pelicans and Ibotta teamed up to surprise five local families with a free Thanksgiving dinner, along with exclusive team merchandise and a personalized video message from select Pelicans players and staff.
| 01:16
