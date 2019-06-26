Pelicans and Coastal Broadcasting announce multi-year radio agreement

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today a multi-year agreement that will make ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM the “Official Flagship Station of the Pelicans.”

“We could not be more excited to begin this new era of Pelicans basketball with our new flagship radio partner and its devoted listening audience,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “ESPN New Orleans offers a tremendous daily sports lineup with a significant focus on the Pelicans, along with all of the local professional, collegiate and high school teams. This is an outstanding and natural alliance for our city and region.”

“The excitement of this new era with Zion (Williamson) and the Pelicans begins with ESPN New Orleans being named their new flagship station,” said Coastal Broadcasting Owner Jerry Gisclair. “I want to personally thank the Pelicans organization for having the confidence in ESPN New Orleans to deliver their team to the fans.”

ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will broadcast all of the Pelicans’ summer league, preseason, regular season and postseason games. Additionally, the team’s official flagship radio station will be the primary source for future Pelicans radio programming.

The Pelicans radio network of affiliates is currently comprised of several markets across three states – Louisiana (Alexandria, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Northshore, Lafayette); Mississippi (Columbia, Hattiesburg); and Florida (Pensacola) – and continues to expand throughout the Gulf South.

Coastal Broadcasting of Larose, Inc., a family-owned radio broadcast business, has been on the air since 1993 with an emphasis on local high school sports coverage for the past 25 years. An affiliate of the ESPN Radio network since 2014, ESPN New Orleans delivers daily 24-hour professional, college and high school sports coverage to South Louisiana. The station’s weekly radio programming consists of local and regional sports talk shows every Monday through Friday including “Off The Bench” with Jordy Culotta and T-Bob Hebert, “The Sports Hangover” with Gus Kattengell, and “After Further Review” with Matt Moscona.