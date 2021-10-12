Devonte' Graham dribbles against Utah's Mike Conley

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Jazz 127, Pelicans 96

Pelicans (1-3 in preseason), Jazz (1-2 in preseason)
Posted: Oct 11, 2021

Preseason is partly about learning and preparing for the upcoming 82-game schedule, making Monday’s matchup against a cohesive and veteran-laden Utah squad an excellent opportunity for New Orleans’ young players to see the strides that must be made at the pro level. Relying heavily on the starting lineup that led them to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed in 2020-21, the Jazz administered an educational experience for the Pelicans, building a huge lead and cruising to victory.

After going up by 17 points at halftime, Utah opened the third quarter on a 13-5 run, creating a 25-point lead when Donovan Mitchell splashed in a mid-range jumper four minutes into the period.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Devonte’ Graham provided a much-needed offensive spark and some perimeter accuracy, knocking down four three-pointers and scoring 14 points, all in the first three quarters. New Orleans actually finished with five players in double-digit scoring, but several got there in mop-up time during the fourth quarter.

BY THE NUMBERS

30: Utah assists, a sign of the Jazz’s already-developed chemistry while using numerous familiar faces, such as Mitchell, Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert.

67-43: Utah scoring edge in the middle quarters. Graham scored 14 of those 43 New Orleans points.

WHO STARTED: Graham, Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple, Trey Murphy III, Jonas Valanciunas

WHO DIDN'T PLAY: The team’s two recent All-Stars, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, did not appear for the third and fourth straight game, respectively. Jaxson Hayes was also sidelined.

WHAT'S NEXT: A week-plus of practices and preparation ahead of the Oct. 20 home opener vs. Philadelphia. That’s followed by a three-game road trip to Chicago and Minnesota (the latter for consecutive games in Target Center).

Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21

Pelicans Preseason 2021: Pelicans at Jazz 10/11/21

Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. scores a contested jumper and draws the foul
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21

Pelicans center Herbert Jones hits a sweet reverse layup off the feed from Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:10
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:10
3-pointer by Devonte' Graham off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
3-pointer by Devonte' Graham off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21

Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham hits a 3 off the assist by center Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
2-pointer by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
2-pointer by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21

Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker ends the first quarter with a bucket | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:12
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21

Pelicans guard Naji Marshall steals and slams it on the other end | Pelicans Preseason: Pelicans at Jazz 10-11-21
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
Oct 11, 2021  |  00:15
