Jonas Valanciunas drops in a shot while surrounded by Minnesota defenders

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 96, Pelicans 89

Timberwolves (2-0), Pelicans (0-3)
Posted: Oct 23, 2021

Turnovers were a major problem for New Orleans throughout Saturday’s game, but some briefly accurate first-half shooting helped make up for that. In the second half, that perimeter marksmanship almost completely went away, proving too much for the Pelicans to overcome.

Minnesota built an early double-digit lead before seeing New Orleans gradually erase all of that edge, but the Timberwolves regained their footing en route to a home victory. The clubs will face each other again Monday in the second game of a “baseball series” in Target Center.

New Orleans shot just 35 percent from the field and was 9/40 beyond the three-point arc (23 percent), with its starting guards cooling off Saturday to combine for a 3/23 night from distance.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell banked in a three-pointer with 24 seconds left, giving the hosts a 94-87 lead. New Orleans had a chance to cut the margin to a point on the previous possession, but a corner three by Nickeil Alexander-Walker misfired.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Herbert Jones didn’t score Saturday until a late-fourth quarter layup, but nonetheless made a gigantic impact, providing a third-quarter boost that pushed New Orleans back into the hunt, after things looked bleak prior to intermission. With the Pelicans struggling to make shots, Jones’ offensive rebounding kept possessions alive, while on the other end he was disruptive and helped slow down the Timberwolves’ attack (only 15 third-quarter points).

Jones finished with two points, but contributed sticky defense, drew charges and kept possessions alive by tracking down six offensive rebounds (among his nine boards).

“Herb is a frickin’ tough kid,” Willie Green said. “He guards everybody we ask him to, he makes the right play. He’s gaining a lot of trust in that locker room with his teammates. It’s something we saw early in him. Now he’s getting a chance and taking advantage of his opportunity. Extremely proud of what he did tonight. We just need more of it from all of our guys. They’re fighting. We just have to get the turnover stuff in order.”

BY THE NUMBERS

30: New Orleans turnovers, tying a franchise record for the most in one game.

20: Brandon Ingram second-half points. His eight points in the third quarter helped New Orleans hold a 26-15 scoring edge, turning a 13-point halftime deficit into a one-possession margin.

4, 19: New Orleans free throws in the first half, then second half, for a total of 23 attempts. It took a lot for an offensive player to draw a whistle Saturday – unless it was the numerous charges called against out-of-control fast-breakers – but the Pelicans eventually got the line more as the night progressed.

#SATURDAYSCORER

For all 11 Saturday games for New Orleans this season, we’ll be holding a contest to pick which Pelicans player will most exceed his season scoring average that night. Pelicans radio sideline reporter Erin Summers took the 2021-22 lead by selecting Jonas Valanciunas, who easily cleared his previous scoring average (13.5 through two games) by depositing 20 points.

The other picks were: Daniel Sallerson (Naji Marshall); Jim Eichenhofer (Trey Murphy); and fans voted for Alexander-Walker from among four options on Twitter. Summers, Sallerson and Eichenhofer are not allowed to pick any Pelicans player more than once all season.

Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas 20pts, 17reb at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21

2021-22 Game #3: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas 20pts, 17reb at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21
Highlights: Jonas Valanciunas 20pts, 17reb at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas highlights at the Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/23/2021
Oct 23, 2021  |  02:03
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Brandon Ingram Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
Oct 23, 2021  |  03:47
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Willie Green Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
Oct 23, 2021  |  09:56
Jonas Valančiūnas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Jonas Valančiūnas Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
Oct 23, 2021  |  03:39
Devonte Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Devonte Graham Postgame Interview | Pelicans at Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 23, 2021.
Oct 23, 2021  |  04:03
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 30 at Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21

Brandon Ingram (30 points) Highlights at Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/23/2021
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:01
Jonas Valanciunas active late | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas active late | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:49
Brandon Ingram sweet stroke in the 4th | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Brandon Ingram sweet stroke in the 4th | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:19
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves 3rd quarter highlights (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  01:54
Brandon Ingram spin-move finger roll | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights
Brandon Ingram spin-move finger roll | Pelicans-Timberwolves Highlights

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:16
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves 2nd quarter highlights (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:44
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves 1st quarter highlights (10/23/2021).
Oct 23, 2021  |  01:45
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-23-21

New Orleans Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 10/23/2021
Oct 23, 2021  |  00:00
