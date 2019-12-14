Only two players on New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Sunday's game vs. Orlando Magic

Only two players appeared on the New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report on Saturday ahead of Sunday's home game vs. the Orlando Magic. Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain listed as out while the rest of the roster is available for Coach Alvin Gentry.

The Pelicans (6-20) will play host to the Magic (11-14) at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in a rare matinee.

