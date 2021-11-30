No changes to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Dallas Mavericks

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Wednesday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Wednesday's game (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans (6-17) are coming into the game off of a 123-104 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. The Mavericks (10-9) are coming off of a 114-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.