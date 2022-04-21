No changes to New Orleans injury list entering Game 3 vs. Suns

There is nothing new to report on the New Orleans side of the injury ledger a day ahead of Friday’s Game 3 in the Smoothie King Center, but a fast break during Game 2 has resulted in the expectation that one of Phoenix’s stars will not be able to play.

Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sustained a right hamstring injury Tuesday while trying to defend in transition against Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes. ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Booker could be out 2-3 weeks with a grade 1 strain. The Suns announced that Booker is out indefinitely.

New Orleans’ injury update released Thursday remained the same as previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)

Game 2 win at Phoenix

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Larry Nance, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)

Game 2 loss vs. New Orleans

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Reserves: Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig

SERIES SCHEDULE

April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

April 19: New Orleans 125, at Phoenix 114 (TNT)

April 22: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 26: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)

*April 28: at New Orleans, TBD

*April 30: at Phoenix, TBD

*If necessary