No changes to New Orleans injury list entering Game 3 vs. Suns
There is nothing new to report on the New Orleans side of the injury ledger a day ahead of Friday’s Game 3 in the Smoothie King Center, but a fast break during Game 2 has resulted in the expectation that one of Phoenix’s stars will not be able to play.
Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker sustained a right hamstring injury Tuesday while trying to defend in transition against Pelicans forward Jaxson Hayes. ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday afternoon that Booker could be out 2-3 weeks with a grade 1 strain. The Suns announced that Booker is out indefinitely.
New Orleans’ injury update released Thursday remained the same as previous ones, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)
Game 2 win at Phoenix
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
Reserves: Larry Nance, Trey Murphy III, Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham
PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST, TIED 1-1)
Game 2 loss vs. New Orleans
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Reserves: Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig
SERIES SCHEDULE
April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
April 19: New Orleans 125, at Phoenix 114 (TNT)
April 22: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 26: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)
*April 28: at New Orleans, TBD
*April 30: at Phoenix, TBD
*If necessary