No changes listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Friday vs. Cleveland

New Orleans (24-32) will be able to field the same lineup and rotation as recent contests, when the Pelicans host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, February 28 to kick off their three-game homestand. The team's official injury report that was released Thursday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans.