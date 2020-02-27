Pelicans injury report graphic

No changes listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Friday vs. Cleveland

Posted: Feb 27, 2020

New Orleans (24-32) will be able to field the same lineup and rotation as recent contests, when the Pelicans host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, February 28 to kick off their three-game homestand. The team's official injury report that was released Thursday included the same names as in recent weeks, with Kenrich Williams (right lower back soreness) and Darius Miller (Achilles surgery) being listed as out for the Pelicans.

Pelicans Practice: Derrick Favors 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans center Derrick Favors post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.

Feb 27, 2020  |  02:09
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20
Pelicans Practice: Jrue Holiday 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
Feb 27, 2020  |  03:35
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20
Pelicans Practice: Alvin Gentry 2-27-20

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry post-practice interview ahead of the Pelicans game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, 2/28/20.
Feb 27, 2020  |  08:00
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers
Get Hype: Pelicans vs. Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Smoothie King Center. Get your tickets at https://seatgeek.com/new-orleans-pelicans-tickets. Be there!
Feb 27, 2020  |  00:27
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: February 2020
Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam: February 2020

Check out some of the best highlights at the rim from February with the Pelicans Red Bull Wings Cam.
Feb 26, 2020  |  00:36
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Lakers
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Lakers

Zion Williamson puts up 29 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in New Orleans' loss to LA on Tuesday night.
Feb 26, 2020  |  00:01
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Lakers
Highlights: Brandon Ingram | Pelicans vs. Lakers

Brandon Ingram posts 34 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists in New Orleans' loss to LA on Tuesday night.
Feb 26, 2020  |  00:02
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-25-20
Pelicans Postgame: Zion Williamson 02-25-20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson addressed media following Tuesday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.
Feb 26, 2020  |  06:54
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-25-20
Pelicans Postgame: Alvin Gentry 02-25-20

New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry addresses media following Tuesday's game at the Los Angeles Lakers.
Feb 26, 2020  |  04:08
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Josh Hart steal leads to Lonzo Ball triple
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Josh Hart steal leads to Lonzo Ball triple

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart creates a turnover leading to a Lonzo Ball three pointer to tie the game.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:12
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Derrick Favors dunk
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Derrick Favors dunk

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dishes to Derrick Favors for the slam.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson And-1

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson explodes to the rim for the basket plus the foul.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:21
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball connects with Zion Williamson for the alley-oop slam.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:10
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson fastbreak score
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson fastbreak score

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson soars to the basket for the left-handed finish.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Jrue Holiday spin and score
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Jrue Holiday spin and score

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday spins in the lane and finishes the layup.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:09
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram beats the buzzer
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Brandon Ingram beats the buzzer

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores as time expires in the first quarter.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:29
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Lonzo Ball assist to Nicolò Melli
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Lonzo Ball assist to Nicolò Melli

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Nicolò Melli cutting backdoor for the score.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson dunk
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Zion Williamson dunk

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson throws down the vicious two-handed slam.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:15
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Jrue Holiday no-look assist
Pelicans at Lakers Highlights: Jrue Holiday no-look assist

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday delivers a no-look dime to the cutting Brandon Ingram who slams it home.
Feb 25, 2020  |  00:14
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors - Game 57 - Feb. 23, 2020
Calls of the Game: New Orleans Pelicans vs Golden State Warriors - Game 57 - Feb. 23, 2020

Hear the voice of the New Orleans Pelicans, Todd Graffagnini, call the Pelicans game against the Golden State Warriors on the Pelicans Radio Network, ESPN 100.3 FM New Orleans. Listen in.
Feb 25, 2020  |  01:54
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 2-25-20
Pelicans Shootaround: Jrue Holiday 2-25-20

Jrue Holiday speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans' match up against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Feb 25, 2020  |  02:31
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 2-25-20
Pelicans Shootaround: Zion Williamson 2-25-20

Zion Williamson speaks to the media prior to his first time playing against the Lakers.
Feb 25, 2020  |  02:33
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
Feb 23, 2020  |  02:00
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 2-23-20
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Zion Williamson Interview 2-23-20

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following tonight's Pelicans win against the Golden State Warriors 2/23/20.
Feb 23, 2020  |  04:57
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Warriors 101
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 115, Warriors 101

Zion Williamson scores 28 points Sunday night as New Orleans beat Golden State, 115-101.
Feb 23, 2020  |  00:01
Highlights: Nicolo Melli with 20 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Highlights: Nicolo Melli with 20 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20

Nicolo Melli (20 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
Feb 23, 2020  |  01:51
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 17 vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores 17 vs. Warriors 2/23/20

Brandon Ingram (17 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
Feb 23, 2020  |  01:52
Highlights: Jrue Holiday with 23 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20
Highlights: Jrue Holiday with 23 points vs. Warriors 2/23/20

Jrue Holiday (23 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 02/23/2020
Feb 23, 2020  |  02:00
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Alvin Gentry Interview 2-23-20
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Alvin Gentry Interview 2-23-20

New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry postgame interview following the Pelicans win over the Golden State Warriors on 2/23/20.
Feb 23, 2020  |  04:21
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Warriors
Highlights: Zion Williamson | Pelicans vs. Warriors

Zion Williamson scores 28 points and 7 boards as New Orleans beat Golden State, 115-101.
Feb 23, 2020  |  00:01

