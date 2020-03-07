Nickeil Alexander-Walker medical update
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker:
After experiencing discomfort at practice Thursday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker underwent an MRI at Ochsner Sports Medicine which revealed a right wrist hairline fracture. He will undergo further evaluation to determine the appropriate next steps and will be sidelined indefinitely. Further updates will be provided when available.
