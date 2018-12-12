New Orleans Pelicans unveil Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform

December 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today unveiled their Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform, which the team will wear during 15 games throughout the 2018-19 regular season. Presented in partnership with Zatarain’s, the Official Jersey Patch Partner of the New Orleans Pelicans, the team’s Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform will debut on December 29 when the Pelicans host the Houston Rockets at the Smoothie King Center.

Tipping off in 2018, teams that made the NBA Playoffs were rewarded an exclusive on-court look as a part of the new Nike NBA Earned Program. These new jerseys aim to provide fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success.

Click here to view a full photo gallery of the Pelicans' 2018-19 Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform.

The complete schedule for when the Pelicans will wear their Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform:



Saturday, December 29 vs. Houston

Monday, December 31 vs. Minnesota

Saturday, January 5 at Cleveland

Monday, January 7 vs. Memphis

Wednesday, January 9 vs. Cleveland

Wednesday, January 16 at Golden State

Friday, January 18 at Portland

Monday, January 21 at Memphis

Wednesday, January 23 vs. Detroit

Saturday, January 26 vs. San Antonio

Wednesday, January 30 vs. Denver

Saturday, March 16 vs. Phoenix

Sunday, March 24 vs. Houston

Sunday, March 31 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tuesday, April 9 vs. Golden State

The Pelicans’ Nike NBA Earned Edition uniform will be available for purchase on Wednesday, Dec. 19 at www.Pelicansteamstore.com and the Pelicans Team Shop located inside the Smoothie King Center (1501 Dave Dixon Dr., New Orleans, LA 70113).