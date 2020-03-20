New Orleans Pelicans to stream digital pregame show prior to re-aired games on FOX Sports New Orleans

March 20, 2020

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans are introducing “Pelicans Playback”, a new 30-minute pregame show which will be streamed live on Pelicans.com, the Pelicans App, and the Pelicans Facebook and Twitter pages. Fans can tune into “Pelicans Playback” prior to select re-aired games from the 2019-20 NBA season on FOX Sports New Orleans.

The pregame show will be hosted by Pelicans Sideline Reporter Jennifer Hale, who will be joined by Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin in the first episode airing tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. CT. “Pelicans Playback” will include Power Plays presented by Entergy, featuring key plays and analysis from each game, in addition to a Twitter Q&A with fans.

During tomorrow night’s broadcast on FOX Sports New Orleans beginning at 6:00 p.m. CT, Griffin will take over the Pelicans’ official Twitter handle, @PelicansNBA, to analyze the game and interact with fans. For more information on “Pelicans Playback”, please visit Pelicans.com.