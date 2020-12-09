New Orleans Pelicans seeking fan input for G-League team name
DECEMBER 9, 2020
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that they’ll solicit community input as they name the Pelicans new G League team that will be based in Birmingham, AL.
Local residents and basketball fans are encouraged to suggest ideas for the team name through the Pelicans website at Pelicans.com/Birmingham. The submission period starts today and will end on Wednesday (12/23) at 5:00 p.m. CT.
“This is a great way for the community to share the names that they think would represent the city of Birmingham and this exciting new team,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “From the beginning, we’ve said that we want the city of Birmingham to be involved in this process. This allows them the opportunity to support the team and we are eagerly waiting to see the submissions.”
On March 30, 2017, the New Orleans Pelicans announced their intention to own and operate an NBA G League franchise.
The 2019-20 season marked the debut of the New Orleans Pelicans’ expansion team, which began in Erie, PA as the Bayhawks, and is estimated to relocate to Birmingham starting for the 2021-22 season.
The Pelicans G League team will play its home games at an arena currently being renovated at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.
The Pelicans expect to announce the G League team’s new name in the first quarter of 2021.
Stan Van Gundy talks day four | Pelicans Training Camp 2020
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans Training Camp on 12/9/2020.
