New Orleans Pelicans release individual tickets to select home games

September 12, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Phase 2 of individual tickets to select regular season home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 12 at 4:00 p.m.

With demand for Pelicans tickets, particularly season tickets being unprecedented, the Pelicans released tickets to regular season home games in three phases in order to provide the best customer service.

“Due to the success of the first on-sale, we are expecting multiple sell-outs prior to the start of the season and we encourage fans to get their tickets now,” said Pelicans President Dennis Lauscha. “Our fans have proven once again their incredible passion and commitment to the team and we are looking forward to seeing a full Smoothie King Center throughout the season.”

Phases 1 and 2:

On-sale now:

- Friday, Oct. 11 vs. Utah (Preseason)

- Friday, Oct. 25 vs. Dallas

- Monday, Oct. 28 vs. Golden State

- Thursday, Oct. 31 vs. Denver

- Friday, Nov. 8 vs. Toronto

- Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Houston

- Thursday, Nov. 14 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

- Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Golden State

- Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Portland

- Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

- Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. Oklahoma City

- Tuesday, Dec. 3 vs. Dallas

- Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Phoenix

- Monday, Dec. 9 vs. Detroit

- Sunday, Dec. 15 vs. Orlando

- Tuesday, Dec. 17 vs. Brooklyn

- Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. Indiana

- Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. Houston

- Monday, Jan. 6 vs. Utah

- Wednesday, Jan 8. vs. Chicago

- Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Utah

- Saturday, Jan. 18 vs. Los Angeles Clippers

- Wednesday, Jan 22. vs. San Antonio

- Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Denver

- Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Boston

- Friday, Jan. 31 vs. Memphis

- Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Milwaukee

- Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Portland

- Thursday, Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City

Phase 3:

Tickets to the following games will be available for purchase on Thursday, October 3:

- Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Cleveland

- Sunday, Mar. 1 vs. Los Angeles Lakers

- Tuesday, Mar. 3 vs. Minnesota

- Friday, Mar. 6 vs. Miami

- Monday, Mar. 16 vs. Atlanta

- Wednesday, Mar. 18 vs. San Antonio

- Sunday, Mar. 22 vs. Sacramento

- Tuesday, Mar. 24 vs. Memphis

- Friday, Mar. 27 vs. New York

- Tuesday, Apr. 7 vs. Charlotte

- Thursday, Apr. 9 vs. Phoenix

- Saturday, Apr. 11 vs. Philadelphia

- Monday, Apr. 13. vs. Washington

All regular season home game tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday, October 3.

Fans looking for tickets to games not yet available for purchase can do so by purchasing full season tickets, half season plans or 12-game plans. Please contact the Pelicans Ticket Office at (504) 525-HOOP or visit Pelicans.com for more information.

The general public can purchase individual game tickets at Pelicans.com, SeatGeek.com or by calling (504) 525-HOOP.