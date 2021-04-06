New Orleans Pelicans medical update

APRIL 6, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Josh Hart underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Hart will be re-examined and an update on his return to play will be made available in approximately three weeks.

Additionally, an MRI taken yesterday on Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker revealed a moderate left high ankle sprain. Alexander-Walker will be re-evaluated in two weeks and further updates will be provided upon re-evaluation.