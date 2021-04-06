Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans medical update
APRIL 6, 2021
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Josh Hart underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb. The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Hart will be re-examined and an update on his return to play will be made available in approximately three weeks.
Additionally, an MRI taken yesterday on Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker revealed a moderate left high ankle sprain. Alexander-Walker will be re-evaluated in two weeks and further updates will be provided upon re-evaluation.
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas recaps his first game with the New Orleans Pelicans against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021
| 05:17
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson recaps the Pelicans game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 02:11
Pelicans-Hawks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's performance in tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks on April 6, 2021.
| 05:05
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes baseline vs. two defenders for the reverse layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:16
Lonzo Ball fade away three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball drains the fade away three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes two-hand slam against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:07
Steven Adams rejects Trae Young | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams rejects Trae Young on the floater attempt.
| 00:09
Zion Williamson alley-oop | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams down the alley-oop from Lonzo Ball against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:10
Lonzo Ball blocks Solomon Hill | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball rejects Hawks Solomon Hill.
| 00:15
Eric Bledsoe catch and shoot triple | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drains three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
Pelicans 1st half highlights at Atlanta Hawks 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Atlanta Hawks 1st half highlights (4/6/2021).
| 01:29
Naji Marshall lays it over Clint Capela | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall spins into the paint and lays it in over Clint Capela.
| 00:20
Isaiah Thomas first bucket as a Pelican | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas nails three-pointer for his first bucket as a Pelican against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:15
Zion Williamson up-and-under | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson goes up-and-under against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:09
Naji Marshall block | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall huge block against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:22
James Johnson blocks Danilo Gallinari | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward blocks Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari and then finishes at the other end for two points.
| 00:22
Zion Williamson nails three-pointer | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drains the three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson splits the defenders | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson backs down two defenders and lays it in against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:08
Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson inside for the layup | Pelicans-Hawks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball finds Zion Williamson on a back door cut for the easy layup against the Atlanta Hawks.
| 00:07
Pelicans-Hawks Shootaround: Isaiah Thomas 4-6-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Isaiah Thomas talks to the media about joining the roster following the team's shootaround on April 6, 2021.
| 08:55
Highlighting Pelicans Players' Pregame Attire | Drip Watch Ep.1
In our first episode of Pelicans Drip Watch, we check in with local fashion influencers to highlight a few recent pregame fits from Brandon Ingram and Jaxson Hayes.
| 11:01
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Hawks & Nets
Get HYPE for the Pelicans road trip as the squad faces the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, April 6, and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, April 7.
| 00:31
Pelicans at Rockets Slo-Mo Highlights 4-4-21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans game against the Houston Rockets in Game 49 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 01:09
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Lonzo Ball 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps the pelicans' 122-115 win against the Houston Rockets.
| 02:40
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Willy Hernangómez 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez recaps the Pelicans'win against the Houston Rockets.
| 04:25
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: James Johnson 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson recaps tonight’s win against the Houston Rockets.
| 04:20
Pelicans-Rockets Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the Pelicans' 122-115 win over the Houston Rockets.
| 11:00
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball at Rockets 4-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his performance in the team's win over the Houston Rockets.
| 01:40
Lonzo Ball with 8 3-pointers vs. Houston Rockets
Lonzo Ball sets a new career-high with 8 3-pointers on April 4 vs. Houston.
| 00:01
