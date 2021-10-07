New Orleans Pelicans list Devonte' Graham, Brandon Ingram as questionable for Friday's game vs. the Bulls
Williamson and Hayes have been ruled out
The New Orleans Pelicans announced Thursday, Oct. 7 that guard Devonte' Graham (left knee soreness) and forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness) are questionable for Friday's 7 p.m. game at the Chicago Bulls.
Forward Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) and center Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) have been ruled out. Williamson is not expected to play in any of the Pelicans' preseason games.
Fans can watch the Pelicans-Bulls game on Pelicans.com and listen live on ESPN New Orleans 100.3. New Orleans is 1-1 in the preseason after a 104-86 win at home over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
