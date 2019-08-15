New Orleans Pelicans to host Select-a-Seat event on Saturday, August 17

August 15, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, August 17, Pelicans fans will have the chance to choose from the best remaining seat locations, which includes newly-released seating for the 2019-20 season, at the Pelicans’ Select-a-Seat event at the Smoothie King Center. The event will be free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Fans will have the opportunity to select their seats for 2019-20 season-ticket packages, as well as half-season plans and 12-game plans.

In addition to being able to claim the best remaining seat locations, Pelicans Season Ticket Holders enjoy numerous exclusive benefits throughout the year, including significant savings over individual ticket prices, presale access to playoff tickets, exclusive entry into the Dixie Beer Garden, a dedicated Season Ticket Account Executive and invitations to exclusive events, meet-and-greets and more.

Fans interested in attending the event are encouraged to park in Lot 3, which is located on the corner of Dave Dixon Drive/Girod Street and Le Rouge Lane.

Fans can RSVP here and learn more at Pelicans.com or by calling a Season Ticket Account Executive at 504-525-HOOP. Seats are available at various price points throughout the arena.