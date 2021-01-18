New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball questionable for Utah Jazz game
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable on the team's injury Report ahead of Tuesday's game at the Utah Jazz. Ball has missed the first three games of the Pelicans' six-game road trip with bilateral knee tendinopathy.
Previous game starting lineups
NEW ORLEANS (5-7)
Sunday win at Sacramento
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
UTAH (9-4)
Sunday win at Denver
Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert
