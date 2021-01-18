Pelicans injury report graphic

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball questionable for Utah Jazz game

by Doug Tatum
Vice president of digital media
Posted: Jan 18, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is listed as questionable on the team's injury Report ahead of Tuesday's game at the Utah Jazz. Ball has missed the first three games of the Pelicans' six-game road trip with bilateral knee tendinopathy. 

Previous game starting lineups

NEW ORLEANS (5-7)

Sunday win at Sacramento

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

UTAH (9-4)

Sunday win at Denver

Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gobert

Tags
Ball, Lonzo, Pelicans, injury report

Related Content

Ball, Lonzo

Pelicans

injury report

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter