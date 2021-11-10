NBAE/Getty Images
New Orleans Pelicans assign Didi Louzada, transfer Jose Alvarado to Birmingham Squadron
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.
Louzada, 6-5, 210, has averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in five games over the last two seasons for New Orleans after being signed on April 27, 2021.
Alvarado, 6-0, 179, has appeared in two games for New Orleans this season, averaging 2.5 points and 0.5 assists in 3.5 minutes per game.
The Squadron currently has a 2-0 record and will play its next game on Friday, November 12 against the Texas Legends at 7:30 p.m. CST.
NEXT UP: