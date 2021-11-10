New Orleans Pelicans assign Didi Louzada, transfer Jose Alvarado to Birmingham Squadron

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned guard Didi Louzada to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.

Louzada, 6-5, 210, has averaged 1.6 points and 1.0 rebounds in five games over the last two seasons for New Orleans after being signed on April 27, 2021.

Alvarado, 6-0, 179, has appeared in two games for New Orleans this season, averaging 2.5 points and 0.5 assists in 3.5 minutes per game.

The Squadron currently has a 2-0 record and will play its next game on Friday, November 12 against the Texas Legends at 7:30 p.m. CST.