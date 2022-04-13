Pelicans Spurs Play-In 2022

New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, play-in game vs. San Antonio Spurs

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Apr 13, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s NBA Play-In Tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center is sold out. Gates will open at 7 p.m.

To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red Pelicans T-shirt upon entry to the Smoothie King Center courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early to participate in Wednesday’s pre-game happy hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature a live music performance by the Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, free face painting, a sign-making station, pop-a-shot and more kids games. Food and drink will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers.

“We are excited to host our first-ever NBA Play-In Tournament game at the Smoothie King Center Wednesday evening,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “Our Pelicans fanbase has shown exceptional support throughout the homestretch of this regular season, and I am encouraging all fans attending tonight’s game to arrive early and be ready to make an impact from the opening tipoff. Tonight provides a special opportunity to display the spirit of New Orleans in front of a nationally televised audience.”

In the event of inclement weather Wednesday evening, the outdoor event will be replaced with happy hour in the arena’s Sports Bar (located outside of Section 104) featuring a DJ performance.

Pelicans.com will host a livestream pregame show from the Courtside Club from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels and Erin Summers breaking down the Pelicans-Spurs matchup in addition to interviews with special guests. The pregame show can be viewed on the Pelicans mobile app presented by Verizon and the team’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and demand remains high, fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email SeasonTicketServices@Pelicans.com for more information on how to reserve seats for next season. New season ticket holder benefits for the 2022-23 season include personal NBA League Pass subscription, quarterly events with players, coaches, and front office executives, build your own benefit credit, and exclusive season ticket holder gifts.  

Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Spurs Shootaround 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Apr 13, 2022  |  02:52
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. speaks with the media at shootaround ahead of the Pelicans' 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament game vs. the San Antonio Spurs.
Apr 13, 2022  |  04:23
Get HYPE for postseason basketball as the New Orleans Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Play-In Tournament at the Smoothie King Center at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Apr 13, 2022  |  01:08
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  04:08
Brandon Ingram:
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  05:30
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado gets a special happy birthday from his Pelicans teammates.
Apr 12, 2022  |  00:59
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Apr 12, 2022  |  06:30
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones' defensive highlights from the 2021-22 NBA regular season.
Apr 11, 2022  |  08:41
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:54
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:31
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  04:03
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored 15 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:25
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall led the team with 19 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  02:03
New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark scored 17 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:14
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper sneaks in from behind for the steal.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper feeds Larry Nance Jr. with a behind-the-back pass for three.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner triple.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell banks it high off the glass for the score.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:09
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado connects on the baseline jumper.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
New Orleans Pelicans race out on the 3-on-1 fast break and forward Trey Murphy III slams it home.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:26
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall capitalizes on the strong drive for the bucket and-1.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:15
Get Hype as the New Orleans Pelicans end the 2021-22 NBA season at home against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm on TNT.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:54
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  03:00
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  02:20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper talks with the media following the Pelicans' game against the Memphis Grizzlies on April 9, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  02:13
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, April 4, 2022.
Apr 9, 2022  |  03:05
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum highlights vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  01:37
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper with 12 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  01:12
Willy Hernangomez Posts 15 points & 10 rebounds vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 04/09/2022
Apr 9, 2022  |  00:01
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harped drains it high off the glass vs. the Memphis Grizzlies (4/9/2022).
Apr 9, 2022  |  00:23
