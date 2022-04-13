New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, play-in game vs. San Antonio Spurs

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team’s NBA Play-In Tournament game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center is sold out. Gates will open at 7 p.m.

To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red Pelicans T-shirt upon entry to the Smoothie King Center courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early to participate in Wednesday’s pre-game happy hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature a live music performance by the Jason Neville Funky Soul Band, free face painting, a sign-making station, pop-a-shot and more kids games. Food and drink will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers.

“We are excited to host our first-ever NBA Play-In Tournament game at the Smoothie King Center Wednesday evening,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson. “Our Pelicans fanbase has shown exceptional support throughout the homestretch of this regular season, and I am encouraging all fans attending tonight’s game to arrive early and be ready to make an impact from the opening tipoff. Tonight provides a special opportunity to display the spirit of New Orleans in front of a nationally televised audience.”

In the event of inclement weather Wednesday evening, the outdoor event will be replaced with happy hour in the arena’s Sports Bar (located outside of Section 104) featuring a DJ performance.

Pelicans.com will host a livestream pregame show from the Courtside Club from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. with Joel Meyers, Antonio Daniels and Erin Summers breaking down the Pelicans-Spurs matchup in addition to interviews with special guests. The pregame show can be viewed on the Pelicans mobile app presented by Verizon and the team’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

