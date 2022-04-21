Pelicans Spurs Play-In 2022

New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA playoff games 3 and 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

The Pelicans host the Suns at the Smoothie King Center on Friday, April 22 and Sunday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m.
Posted: Apr 21, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns Friday and Sunday, both starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center, are sold out. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m.

To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red #OneNola T-Shirt Friday night, courtesy of Smoothie King, and a FREE red Willie Green-inspired “You Gotta Fight” T-Shirt Sunday night. The shirts will be pre-placed at their seat.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early both nights to participate in pre-game happy hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature live music and entertainment, free face painting, a limited number of free Pelicans signs for fans to take into the arena, pop-a-shot and other special festivities. Food and drink will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers. All fans are encouraged to wear their Pelicans gear and share photos of their support on social media using the hashtag #OneNOLAFriday leading up to Friday’s game. Fans are also encouraged to send us their gameday videos during Game 3 to showcase the electric atmosphere in the Smoothie King Center.

ESPN 100.3 FM will be broadcasting live from the happy hour, and Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast its live pregame show from the Stem Zone inside the Smoothie King Center for one-hour leading up to the game.

“We are excited to host a playoff game in the Smoothie King Center, and thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our Pelicans, and the wonderful city of New Orleans in front of a national audience. Having just attended games one and two in Phoenix, they made it very difficult on our team with great crowd noise all game. I am confident that our Pelicans fans will be louder and prouder,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “I truly believe the spirit and support from our fans uplifts our team and our community, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our Red Out game on Friday night.”

Season tickets for the 2022/23 season are on sale now and demand remains high, fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email SeasonTicketServices@Pelicans.com for more information on how to reserve seats for next season. The Pelicans are excited to offer their best-ever season ticket holder benefits for the 2022/23 season including a personal NBA League Pass subscription, special quarterly events, build your own benefit credit, exclusive season ticket holder gifts and access to playoff tickets for this season and next.

CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
CJ McCollum | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  06:05
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Naji Marshall | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  01:40
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round
Willie Green | Pelicans Practice | 2022 NBA Playoffs First Round

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green speaks following practice on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
Apr 21, 2022  |  05:03
Pelicans locker room postgame after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1
Pelicans locker room postgame after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs Round 1

Go inside the New Orleans Pelicans locker room after they defeated the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:57
Willie Green locker room postgame speech after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-19-22
Willie Green locker room postgame speech after Game 2 win vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4-19-22

Hear New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame speech following the team's Game 2 win over the Phoenix Suns during the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:43
Willie Green postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Willie Green postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:50
Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  12:38
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  06:53
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  07:30
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jonas Valanciunas postgame interview | Suns vs. Pelicans Game 2 | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas' postgame interview following the Pelicans' game 2 win vs. the Phoenix Suns in the 1st round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (4/19/2022).
Apr 20, 2022  |  03:30
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes' highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:48
Game Recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Game Recap: Pelicans 125, Suns 114

Led by Brandon Ingram's 37 points (26 in the 2nd half), 11 rebounds and nine assists, the No. 8 seed Pelicans surprise the Suns 125-114.
Apr 20, 2022  |  00:02
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Pelicans guard CJ McCollum Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  01:26
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram Game 2 Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns | 2022 NBA Playoffs

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram's highlights vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 20, 2022  |  02:01
Brandon Ingram (37 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns
Brandon Ingram (37 points) Highlights vs. Phoenix Suns

Brandon Ingram pours in 37 points and just misses a triple-double to power the Pelicans' Game 2 upset.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:02
Brandon Ingram raises up on the fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram raises up on the fadeaway | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits a clutch late game turnaround fadeaway vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:28
Brandon Ingram clutch from three late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram clutch from three late | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram comes up with a pair of clutch threes late in the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:30
CJ McCollum catches heat in the fourth quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum catches heat in the fourth quarter | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum caught fire in the fourth vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:32
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to start the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to start the fourth | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado with the floater then the triple to start the fourth quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:33
Brandon Ingram steals and delivers | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram steals and delivers | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram gets the steal on one end and the bucket on the other vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:14
Trey Murphy III drains the triple to extend the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Trey Murphy III drains the triple to extend the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drains the three pointer vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:24
Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous rejection on Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous rejection on Mikal Bridges | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes with a ridiculous block on Mikal Bridges vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17
Brandon Ingram rewards Jaxson Hayes on the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram rewards Jaxson Hayes on the dunk | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits center Jaxson Hayes on the run for the dunk vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:10
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram speeds past everyone on up and under | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speeds past the defenders on the up and under vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:18
Brandon Ingram with the hanging and-1 jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Brandon Ingram with the hanging and-1 jumper | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram makes the tough and-1 jumper vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:52
CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit big threes at the end of the first half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III hit big threes at the end of the first half | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum and forward Trey Murphy III hit a pair of late quarter threes vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:23
Larry Nance Jr. turnaround off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Larry Nance Jr. turnaround off the glass | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. with the pretty turnaround jumper off the glass vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:17
Trey Murphy III beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Trey Murphy III beats the buzzer | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III gets the triple to go vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:00
Herb Jones three gives New Orleans the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Herb Jones three gives New Orleans the lead | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones drains the triple to give the Pelicans the lead vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:19
Back to back triples for CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22
Back to back triples for CJ McCollum | Pelicans-Suns Highlights | 2022 NBA Playoffs 4/19/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum heat check in the 1st quarter vs. the Phoenix Suns in game 2 of their 2022 NBA Playoff game on Tuesday April 19, 2022.
Apr 19, 2022  |  00:20
