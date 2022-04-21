New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for red out, NBA playoff games 3 and 4 vs. Phoenix Suns

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ opening-round Western Conference Playoffs vs. the Phoenix Suns Friday and Sunday, both starting at 8:30 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center, are sold out. Gates will open at 7:00 p.m.

To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red #OneNola T-Shirt Friday night, courtesy of Smoothie King, and a FREE red Willie Green-inspired “You Gotta Fight” T-Shirt Sunday night. The shirts will be pre-placed at their seat.

Fans are encouraged to arrive to the Smoothie King Center early both nights to participate in pre-game happy hour from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. outside on Dave Dixon Drive. The event will feature live music and entertainment, free face painting, a limited number of free Pelicans signs for fans to take into the arena, pop-a-shot and other special festivities. Food and drink will be available for purchase and season ticket holders will receive two free beers. All fans are encouraged to wear their Pelicans gear and share photos of their support on social media using the hashtag #OneNOLAFriday leading up to Friday’s game. Fans are also encouraged to send us their gameday videos during Game 3 to showcase the electric atmosphere in the Smoothie King Center.

ESPN 100.3 FM will be broadcasting live from the happy hour, and Bally Sports New Orleans will broadcast its live pregame show from the Stem Zone inside the Smoothie King Center for one-hour leading up to the game.

“We are excited to host a playoff game in the Smoothie King Center, and thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase our Pelicans, and the wonderful city of New Orleans in front of a national audience. Having just attended games one and two in Phoenix, they made it very difficult on our team with great crowd noise all game. I am confident that our Pelicans fans will be louder and prouder,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “I truly believe the spirit and support from our fans uplifts our team and our community, and I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our Red Out game on Friday night.”

