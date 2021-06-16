New Orleans Pelicans and Stan Van Gundy mutually agree to part ways

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans and Stan Van Gundy have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced today.

“On behalf of Mrs. Gayle Benson and the Pelicans organization, I would like to thank Stan for the integrity and professionalism that he demonstrated during his time in New Orleans, as well as the commitment and work ethic he brought to our team,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “This was a difficult decision as I have tremendous respect for Stan both personally and professionally, but we agreed it is in the best interest of our team to move forward in a different direction. We wish Stan, Kim and their family all the best in the future.”

Van Gundy, who was named the seventh head coach in franchise history on October 22, 2020, compiled a 31-41 (.431) regular season record in one season with the Pelicans. Van Gundy has a career regular season record of 554-425 (.566) with Miami (2003-06), Orlando (2007-12), Detroit (2014-18) and New Orleans.