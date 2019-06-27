New Orleans Pelicans and Fox Sports New Orleans announce hiring of Antonio Daniels as television color analyst

The New Orleans Pelicans and FOX Sports New Orleans announced today that Antonio Daniels has been named the team’s new television color analyst.

“On behalf of the New Orleans Pelicans, we are incredibly excited to welcome Antonio Daniels to our basketball family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “I know Antonio both personally and professionally, and can assure our fans that he will be a valuable asset to the TV broadcast and the New Orleans community. His knowledge of the game from his years of playing experience combined with his enthusiasm for the NBA and constant desire to learn will take the viewership experience to another level.”

"I'm truly humbled, blessed and excited for the opportunity to join the Pelicans broadcast team, and I'm looking forward to sharing the ride with the great fans of New Orleans,” said Daniels. “What an exciting time for this organization. In the words of Zion...'Let’s Dance'.”

Daniels, who played in 61 games with the New Orleans Hornets in 2008-09, joins Joel Meyers (play-by-play) and Jennifer Hale (sideline reporter) on the FOX Sports New Orleans broadcast team after serving as a studio analyst for Fox Sports Oklahoma and FOX Sports Southwest during the last four seasons.

Selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies with the fourth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Daniels played 14 seasons in the NBA from 1997-2011. He won an NBA championship in 1999 as a member of the San Antonio Spurs and also played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Seattle SuperSonics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Daniels played collegiately at Bowling Green State University where he was the Mid-American Conference Player of the Year in 1997. Following his playing career, Daniels has worked as an analyst on SiriusXM NBA Radio as well as a broadcaster and co-host for a radio sports talk show on KZDC ESPN San Antonio, where he was named the 2015 San Antonio Magazine Radio Personality of the Year.

Daniels will also be featured during various Pelicans programming on FOX Sports New Orleans, including Pelicans Live pregame and postgame shows, which will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers (Cox, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Charter and DISH Network).

2019-20 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:

Cox – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)

DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)

AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)

Charter – Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)

DISH Network – Channel varies by date

Pelicans games will also be available for live streaming via FOX Sports GO, which allows viewers to watch their favorite hometown teams on the go, live from anywhere via the app or at FOXSportsGO.com. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android, and on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.