New Orleans Pelicans 2019 Draft Fest Information

The New Orleans Pelicans are hosting their official draft party at Fulton Street Square on Thursday, June 20 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The 2019 Pelicans Draft Fest, which is free and open to the public, offers fans a unique opportunity to celebrate this historic moment as the Pelicans select the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 2019 Pelicans Draft Fest T-shirt and other prize giveaways.

ESPN’s draft telecast will be aired live at the draft party. Additionally, Pelicans radio broadcasters Sean Kelley and John DeShazier will be providing the latest draft news and updates from inside Manning’s restaurant.

2019 Pelicans Draft Fest will feature special performances from New Orleans’ own New Breed Brass Band and the Zion Harmonizers, along with appearances by the Pelicans Dance Team, Pierre the Pelican and the Pelicans Drum line.

Fans can also visit Pelicans.com for live reports from NBA Draft headquarters in Brooklyn, N.Y., and exclusive interviews with Pelicans front office executives from the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.