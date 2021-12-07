NBA Foundation's fourth round of grants record $11 million to support 38 non-profit organization

December 7, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA Foundation today announced 38 new grants totaling $11 million – the most-awarded grant round to-date – to help create employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth. The recipients were named as part of the NBA Foundation’s fourth grant round during the league’s Season of Giving (Nov. 22 – Dec. 25), a five-week celebration during the holiday season when NBA family gives back by supporting and uplifting youth, families and organizations across the country.

New Orleans Youth Alliance and Son of a Saint, two New Orleans-based non-profit organizations were recognized and awarded in the NBA Foundation’s fourth round of grants:

New Orleans Youth Alliance

Grounded in racial equity and youth leadership, New Orleans Youth Alliance fosters youth-centered policies and cultivates a system of high-quality, well-resourced youth development organizations.

Son of a Saint

Son of a Saint exists to transform the lives of fatherless boys in Greater New Orleans through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.

The grants will help enhance the impactful work of these national and local organizations in alignment with the NBA Foundation’s mission to provide skills training, mentorship, coaching and pipeline development for high school, college-aged, job-ready and mid-career individuals in communities throughout the United States and Canada.

“We are thrilled to announce that New Orleans Youth Alliance and Son of a Saint, two non-profit organizations that play a pivotal role in youth development throughout our community, will benefit from the NBA Foundation’s fourth round of grants,” said Mrs. Gayle Benson, Governor of the New Orleans Pelicans and NBA Foundation Board of Governors member. “We will continue to support and uplift our communities.”

“As we near the conclusion of the NBA Foundation’s first year of grant-making, we’re excited to announce our latest round of awards to 38 new, deserving non-profit organizations,” said Greg Taylor, NBA Foundation Executive Director. “We are confident that our support will create short- and long-term advancement opportunities for these organizations and the communities that they serve.”

Click here for the full list of the 38 grantees and their efforts.

To-date, the NBA Foundation has awarded 78 grants, totaling $22 million to non-profit organizations. The NBA Foundation will continue to collaborate with all 30 teams, their affiliated charitable organizations and the NBPA to support national and local organizations, utilizing the collective $30 million annual commitment from the NBA Board of Governors as well as additional funding sources. To learn more about the NBA Foundation or apply for a grant, please visit www.nbafoundation.com or follow @NBAFoundation.