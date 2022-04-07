Layne Murdoch Jr.
NBA announces updates to Pelicans schedule
New Orleans at Memphis on April 9 will tip off at 5:00 p.m. CT; New Orleans vs. Golden State on April 10 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT on TNT
April 6, 2022
NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced that the Pelicans’ road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, April 9, will tip off at 5:00 p.m. CT. This divisional matchup will be broadcast locally on Bally Sports New Orleans and nationally on NBATV.
The Pelicans’ home matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 10, will tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast exclusively on TNT.
Both games will be available on the Pelicans’ flagship radio station, ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.
