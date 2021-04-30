New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Marc Spears on the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek - April 30, 2021

Posted: Apr 30, 2021

Senior NBA writer for ESPN's 'Undefeated' Marc Spears and Daniel Sallerson chat about Zion Williamson and his first 82 games of his NBA career. The duo discusses the Pelicans forward's growth through early injuries and the impact he has made on the league.



Audio Link

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Minnesota for the last of a three-game road trip against the Timberwolves on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

All Videos

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Minnesota

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Minnesota for the last of a three-game road trip against the Timberwolves on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
May 1, 2021  |  00:32
Pelicans Highlights: Top assists from Zion Williamson through 82 games
Now Playing

Pelicans Highlights: Top assists from Zion Williamson through 82 games

Check out the best assist highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson from his first 82 NBA games.
Apr 30, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans Highlights: Top plays from Zion Williamson through 82 games
Now Playing

Pelicans Highlights: Top plays from Zion Williamson through 82 games

Check out the best scoring play highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson from his first 82 NBA games.
Apr 30, 2021  |  01:59
ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Wenyen Gabriel
Now Playing

ACME Reading Timeout with Pelicans Wenyen Gabriel

The New Orleans Pelicans teamed up with ACME Truck Line, Inc. to help local students learn more about the importance of reading. Forward Wenyen Gabriel made a virtual visit to host a Q&A with the students at a recent Reading Time Out event.
Apr 30, 2021  |  00:56
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  04:02
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Willy Hernangómez 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  02:53
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 30, 2021  |  05:03
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Thunder 4-29-21
Now Playing

Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson at Thunder 4-29-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the team's performance in the road win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 29, 2021.
Apr 29, 2021  |  01:47
Brandon Ingram scores 24 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram scores 24 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram notched 24 points in the team's 109, 95 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  01:56
Zion Williamson pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson pours in 27 points | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallies 27 points in the team's win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  02:00
New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Now Playing

New Orleans Pelicans highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 109, 95 on Thursday, April 29.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:01
Naji Marshall steal & assist | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall steal & assist | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall creates the turnover then dishes to James Johnson for the transition layup.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:10
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers the half-court alley-oop pass to Jaxson Hayes for the slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:12
Zion Williamson assist to Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson assist to Willy Hernangómez | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson delivers the mid-air dime to Willy Hernangómez for the slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Zion Williamson behind the defense for the two-handed slam.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangómez slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez throws down the two-handed slam off of the Eric Bledsoe dime.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:11
Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes block | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes denies the Thunder shot attempt.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:11
Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Zion Williamson reverse layup | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson muscles his way to the hoop and converts the reverse layup.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram finger roll | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram finger roll | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram slices to the rim and converts the finger roll finish.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:09
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Oklahoma City
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Oklahoma City

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Oklahoma City for the second of a three-game road trip against the Thunder on Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Apr 29, 2021  |  00:30
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-28-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 4-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps the team's road loss against the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  04:10
Game Recap Highlights: Nuggets 114, Pelicans 112
Now Playing

Game Recap Highlights: Nuggets 114, Pelicans 112

The New Orleans Pelicans fall to Denver Nuggets, 114-112, on the road.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 21 vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 21 vs. Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson put up 21 points in the team's road loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Apr 28, 2021  |  01:51
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 4-28-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Lonzo Ball 4-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps the team's road loss against the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  02:55
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-28-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 4-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy recaps the team's road loss against the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  07:50
Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-28-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Nuggets Postgame Interview: Zion Williamson 4-28-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about the final possession in the team's road loss against the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  03:05
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points vs. Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram tallies 27 points in the team's road loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:01
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball gets triple-double vs. Denver Nuggets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Lonzo Ball gets triple-double vs. Denver Nuggets

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball racked up 12 assists along with 16 points and 12 rebounds in the team's road loss to the Denver Nuggets on April 28, 2021.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram late-game steal and slam | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram late-game steal and slam | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram steals the ball off the trap and stretches out for the slam over Nikola Jokic.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:18
Naji Marshall on the run | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall on the run | Pelicans-Nuggets Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall pushes the pace all the way to the rim.
Apr 28, 2021  |  00:17

Related Content

Williamson, Zion

Pelicans

podcast audio

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter