Lonzo Ball only Pelican on injury report for Milwaukee Bucks game Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball is the only Pelicans player listed on the Thursday injury report after leaving Wednesday's victory over the Wizards in the second quarter. Ball (right ankle sprain) is listed as questionable for the Pelicans matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Jan. 29 at the Smoothie King Center.

Former Pelicans star Jure Holiday will make his regular season return to New Orleans. The interconference matchup will be broadcasted live on Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN and ESPN 100.3 FM at 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee has no players listed on its Thursday official injury update.

Previous game starting lineups

MILWAUKEE (11-6)

Wednesday win at Toronto

Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

NEW ORLEANS (6-10)

Wednesday win vs. Washington

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 29: at New Orleans

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Milwaukee

All-time series

New Orleans 26-13