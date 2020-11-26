New Orleans Pelicans Podcast Logo

Kira Lewis Jr. on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - November 26, 2020

Posted: Nov 26, 2020

Get to know the newest member of the New Orleans Pelicans, Kira Lewis Jr., on today's show. Lewis joins the show with Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer to talk about playing for New Orleans and his excitement around playing wih Brandon Ingram & Zion Williamson. Lewis was drafted at No. 13 in the 2020 NBA Draft and comes from the University of Alabama where he played for two seasons.



