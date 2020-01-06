Jrue Holiday will not play Monday vs. Utah due to elbow contusion

Starting guard/forward Jrue Holiday (left elbow contusion) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz, the first game of a brief two-game homestand for New Orleans (12-24). The Pelicans host Chicago on Wednesday at 7 at the Smoothie King Center

In addition to Holiday being out, Zion Williamson (knee) and Darius Miller (Achilles) remain out.