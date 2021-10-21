Josh Hart questionable for Friday’s game at Chicago
A New Orleans starter in Wednesday’s season opener vs. Philadelphia, Josh Hart was limited to just 10 minutes of action against the 76ers due to injury. On Thursday’s official Pelicans injury update, the fifth-year NBA veteran is listed as questionable to play in Friday’s 7 p.m. interconference game at Chicago, due to right quadriceps tendinosis. Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) is listed as out for New Orleans.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (0-1)
Wednesday loss vs. Philadelphia
Devonte’ Graham, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas
CHICAGO (1-0)
Wednesday win at Detroit
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
SEASON SERIES
Oct. 22: at Chicago, 7 p.m.
March 24: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Chicago 24-18 (Bulls won last 2)