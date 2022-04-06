Jonas Valanciunas remains questionable for Thursday game vs Portland

Following his absence in Tuesday's road matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Pelicans' starting center Jonas Valanciunas is once again listed as questionable to play Thursday due to right ankle soreness vs Portland (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans clinched a spot in the Play-In tournament following Tuesday's win and will play the San Antonio Spurs for a chance to advance in the postseason on April 12 or 13. The host city has yet to be determined as the teams head into their final three games - currently New Orleans holds a one-game advantage over San Antonio for the #9 slot.

The rest of New Orleans’ injury report Wednesday remained the same. Listed as out by the Pelicans are Jared Harper (G League two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

For Portland, several players were out due to injury in Tuesday's loss to the Thunder including Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Josh Hart (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Joe Ingles (left knee recovery), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis), Anfernee Simons (left knee; patellar tendinopathy), Trendon Watford (left knee; bone contusion) and Justise Winslow (left calf inflammation).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

NEW ORLEANS (35-44, 9TH IN WEST)

Tuesday win at Sacramento Kings

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangomez

PORTLAND (27-52, 13TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Oklahoma City

Kris Dunn, Keon Johnson, CJ Elleby, Greg Brown, Drew Eubanks

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 21: at New Orleans 111, Portland 97

March 30: New Orleans 117, at Portland 107

April 7: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 31- Portland 36 (Pelicans won last 2)