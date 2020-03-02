No changes listed on Pelicans Injury Report for Tuesday vs. Minnesota
New Orleans (26-34) will miss JJ Redick for the second consecutive game in Tuesday’s home contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7 p.m. Central, Fox Sports New Orleans, ESPN Radio 100.3 FM). The Pelicans fourth-leading scorer is listed as out due to a left hamstring strain, after he left Friday’s win over Cleveland due to the ailment.
Forward Kenrich Williams remains doubtful. Williams (lower back soreness) recently participated in a full practice for the first time in an extended time period. In addition, Darius Miller (Achilles) remains out on the injury list.
