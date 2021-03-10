New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick out for Thursday’s game vs. Timberwolves

New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick is listed on Wednesday afternoon’s injury report as out due to right heel soreness. The veteran will miss his second consecutive game when New Orleans hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Smoothie King Center.

On the Minnesota side, starting point guard D’Angelo Russell (knee) was sidelined for the final 12 games prior to the All-Star break and remains out.

Previous game starting lineups

MINNESOTA (7-29, 15TH IN WEST)

March 3 loss vs. Charlotte

Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Jake Layman, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

NEW ORLEANS (15-21, 11TH IN WEST)

March 4 loss vs. Miami

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Jan. 23: at Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110

SECOND HALF

March 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

May 1: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

All-time series

New Orleans 33-29 (Timberwolves won last 1)