New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick out for Thursday’s game vs. Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick is listed on Wednesday afternoon’s injury report as out due to right heel soreness. The veteran will miss his second consecutive game when New Orleans hosts Minnesota at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Smoothie King Center.
On the Minnesota side, starting point guard D’Angelo Russell (knee) was sidelined for the final 12 games prior to the All-Star break and remains out.
Previous game starting lineups
MINNESOTA (7-29, 15TH IN WEST)
March 3 loss vs. Charlotte
Ricky Rubio, Anthony Edwards, Jake Layman, Jarred Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns
NEW ORLEANS (15-21, 11TH IN WEST)
March 4 loss vs. Miami
Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Steven Adams
Season series
FIRST HALF
Jan. 23: at Minnesota 120, New Orleans 110
SECOND HALF
March 11: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
May 1: at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
All-time series
New Orleans 33-29 (Timberwolves won last 1)
