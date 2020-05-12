Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE/Getty Images
Jaxson Hayes and Krispy Krunchy Chicken team up to donate meals to frontline workers
Providing 500 meals to environmental services crew at Ochsner Health facilities
May 12, 2020
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans rookie center Jaxson Hayes and Krispy Krunchy Chicken are teaming up to provide 500 meals to frontline workers. The meals will be distributed to members of the environmental services crew at Ochsner Health facilities across southeast Louisiana.
“I’m grateful to be partnering with Krispy Krunchy Chicken and the Pelicans to provide meals for Ochsner’s environmental services crew across southeast Louisiana,” said Hayes. “We all have a role to play in serving our community, and on behalf of my family and I - thank you to all the employees who keep our hospitals safe and clean."
“Krispy Krunchy Chicken is proud to partner with Jaxson Hayes and the New Orleans Pelicans to feed the Ochsner front line workers who help keep us safe,” said Allison Shapiro Dandry, Director of Communication and Technology for Krispy Krunchy Chicken.
About Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Established in 1989, Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is one of the fastest-growing premium c-store based quick-service restaurant (QSR) concepts in the country with approximately 2,500 retail locations in 47 states, American Samoa, and Mexico. Krispy Krunchy® features Cajun-style chicken that is infused with Krispy Krunchy’s® proprietary marinade, and fried in zero trans-fat oil, along with signature sides and delicious honey butter biscuits. Krispy Krunchy Chicken® is always… Freshly Made. Perfectly Cajun, every time!
