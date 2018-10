October 2, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that center Jahlil Okafor has been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred during the closing moments of the team’s preseason opener in Chicago on Sunday, September 30. An MRI review and further examination by Pelicans Director of Medical Services Dr. Misty Suri confirmed the sprain. Okafor is expected to miss approximately 1-2 weeks from the time of injury.