No new injuries for New Orleans Pelicans for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers

Holding on to ninth place in the Western Conference, New Orleans will continue its extended West Coast road trip in Los Angeles on Friday (9:30 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The Pelicans will then play two more games in California (Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings) before returning home for an April 7 game against Portland. The last time the Lakers and Pelicans met was in New Orleans where the Pelicans tied their second-largest comeback in franchise history by erasing a 23-point deficit and earning the 116-108 victory.

For New Orleans, Jared Harper (G League two-way), Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) are listed as out on Thursday's Injury Report.

For Los Angeles, Anthony Davis (foot) is expected to suit up for the first time since February, and Lebron James (ankle) is expected to be a game-time decision. Kendrick Nunn remains out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (33-43, 9TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Portland Trail Blazers

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

LOS ANGELES (31-44, 10TH IN WEST)

Tuesday loss at Dallas Mavericks

Russell Westbrook, Austin Reaves, Malik Monk, Stanley Johnson, Dwight Howard

SEASON SERIES

Feb. 27: at Los Angeles 95, New Orleans 123

March 27: at New Orleans 116, Los Angeles 108

Friday: at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Los Angeles 41-35 (Pelicans won last two)